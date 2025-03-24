Taiwan’s Sera Network to invest $35 million in Telangana

Taiwan’s Sera Network is partnering with Hyderabad’s Resolute Appliances to set up an electronics manufacturing unit in Kongarakalan E-City with an investment of ₹3 billion (USD 35 million).

The new facility in the southern Indian state of Telangana will focus on producing advanced data center switches, 5G technology equipment, and other high-tech electronic components, according to media reports.

The state government has allocated 10 acres of land for this project.

This initiative is expected to generate around 2,000 jobs, boosting employment opportunities in the region.

Headquartered in Taipei City, Sera Network is a network solution provider with a broad portfolio of wired and wireless networking products aimed at the industrial, data center and private networking markets.

Meanwhile, Telangana is waiting for approval from the central Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for three semiconductor investment proposals in the state. This follows the state government securing approvals for three electronics manufacturing clusters (EMCs) and one common facility centre (CFC) project, representing a total investment of ₹17.8 billion.

Hyderabad-based Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) and South Korean semiconductor company APACT have applied to the India Semiconductor Mission for setting up an OSAT facility in Telangana, according to a report by the Economic Times. This proposed facility will represent an investment of nearly ₹9 billion.