AI-driven weeding startup Harvested Robotics secures $580K

AI-driven Hyderabad-based laser weeding startup Harvested Robotics has secured INR 50 million (around USD 580,000) in a seed funding round led by Arali Ventures, with participation from Anand Mahindra and Chakradhar Gade.

This funding is expected to bolster product development, team expansion and pilot programs.

Founded in 2023 by Rahul Arepaka and George Mathew, the Indian company says it offers a sustainable, chemical-free alternative to traditional weed control.

“Mahindra has a track record of investing in innovation and tech in agriculture. Gade brings experience in establishing consumer-centric businesses and gauging market need; both of which will enable us to reach the market more quickly and at greater depth,” Harvested Robotics co-founder Rahul Arepaka said, as reported by the web portal Startup City.

Its AI-powered laser weeder reportedly attaches to tractors, using cameras and AI models to detect weeds and robotic actuators to eliminate them with high-power lasers, according to a report by Entrepreneur India. This not only lowers farming costs but also boosts yields and promotes organic farming, the company says.

Harvested Robotics had raised USD 21.8K across two rounds, including a USD 12K grant from Kerala Startup Mission.

Arepaka stated that angel investors’ confidence in the product reaffirms the value and significance of having such a solution.

“We are dedicated to protecting farmers with advanced robotic solutions to protect their crops from weeds and ensuring healthier harvests,” the company’s website says. “Our innovative, cross-disciplinary team leverages technology to deliver advanced robotic solutions that protect farmers’ crops.”