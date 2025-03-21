TRENDE’s renewable energy initiatives get $7.2M boost

TRENDE Inc, a renewable energy solutions provider in Japan, has announced the successful completion of a JPY 1.07 billion (approximately USD 7.2 million) funding round through third-party allocation.

The investment round includes four strategic partners as new shareholders: Tokyo Century Corporation, National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations (ZEN-NOH), Zen-Noh Energy Corporation, and Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, according to a media release.

This capital infusion will accelerate TRENDE's growth initiatives, including the expansion of its flagship solar and battery leasing service “Teraris,” and further development of its innovative peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome these esteemed companies as strategic investors and partners. Their expertise and resources will significantly enhance our ability to deliver innovative renewable energy solutions at scale,” said Masashi Nishio, CEO of TRENDE. “Together, we aim to accelerate Japan's transition toward a decentralized, low-carbon future.”

TRENDE will collaborate closely with Tokyo Century in finance and asset management to scale its renewable energy leasing services, enabling more residential customers to adopt solar power and battery storage systems with zero upfront costs, the media release said.

As part of ZEN-NOH’s Smart Agri Community Project, TRENDE is partnering with Zen-Noh Energy through its retail electricity brand “JA Denki” to pilot P2P electricity trading in Gunma Prefecture. Leveraging blockchain technology, this initiative promotes local production and consumption of renewable energy within agricultural communities. Plans are underway to expand this model nationwide, providing sustainable energy solutions specifically tailored for farmers and rural communities.

TRENDE has collaborated with Toshiba on the “Digital Implementation Acceleration Project” in Ehime Prefecture, integrating Toshiba's advanced Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology with TRENDE's P2P electricity trading platform. This partnership aims to demonstrate effective local renewable energy utilization strategies, contributing towards regional decarbonization goals. Moving forward, both companies will jointly promote this innovative model across municipalities throughout Japan.