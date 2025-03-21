Stellantis invests $41M in Italy plant to make EV engine parts

Stellantis is investing 38 million euros (about USD 41 million) in its facility in Northern Italy to manufacture parts for electric engines for its upcoming small-size models, according to a Reuters report.

The plant in Verrone will manufacture steel components for electric drive modules Stellantis currently makes in other European plants, the automaker said, with production expected to start at the end of 2027.

Stellantis’s target is to produce over 400,000 units per year at full capacity, but it it open to hiking the annual output by another 200,000 units depending on Europe’s market conditions.

In addition to the new EV engine parts, the Verrone facility will continue producing transmissions for petrol engine cars, the Reuters report said.

Last year the plant produced over 200,000 transmissions.

Stellantis Pro One and Italy’s Ivecko recently teamed up to introduce two fully electric Iveco-branded vans for the European market, with the launch set for mid-2026. This partnership boosts the Italian truckmaker’s EV lineup, offering mid-size and large vans manufactured at Stellantis’ factories in Italy, Poland and France.

“We are excited to add two innovative and versatile battery electric vans to our Light Commercial Vehicle lineup, boosting our competitiveness in the van segment,” said Luca Sra, President of Iveco Group’s Truck Business Unit.