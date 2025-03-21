Scotland’s chip packaging R&D centre receives $12 million

An upcoming R&D facility at the University of Strathclyde designed to support the growth of semiconductor packaging in Scotland has received a £9 million (about USD 12 million) funding injection.

The investment will shore up a critical part of the UK’s £500 million electrification supply chain and create new opportunities for manufacturers to access new markets and cut costs, according to a media release.

Hosted by the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS), the new facility, which is funded by Innovate UK and set to open later this year, will be located in Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, forming part of the University of Strathclyde’s Advanced Net Zero Innovation Centre (ANZIC).

Providing an advanced packaging scale-up line for power electronic semiconductors, this facility will support the faster production of semiconductor chips, reducing packaging times for UK firms from months to just days.

The UK’s semiconductor packaging market, valued at £500 million and employing 15,000 people, is projected to reach £750 million by 2030, with the NMIS facility set to further accelerate growth.

The NMIS scale-up packaging line will help UK companies develop new solutions and expanding the use of UK-manufactured wafers, the media release said.

“This is just the beginning - our aim is to accelerate semiconductor manufacturing, allowing companies to explore new technologies and implement testing without disrupting day-to-day production,” said Professor Matt Boyle, Director of Electrification at NMIS. “We look forward to collaborating with firms from across the supply chain and within our vast network, including the High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult.”

“Strathclyde is delighted to be at the heart of this vital new investment and technology development initiative, which will strengthen the UK’s semiconductor supply chain and accelerate the journey towards net zero,” said Professor Sir Jim McDonald, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Strathclyde. “As the operator of the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland, we are committed to driving innovation and supporting industry in the transition to more sustainable and resilient manufacturing.”