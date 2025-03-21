iHub Robotics raises $520K to expand manufacturing

Humanoid robotics startup iHub Robotics has raised INR 430 million (about USD 520K) in a pre-seed funding round from US investors.

The fresh capital will be utilized to establish humanoid robotics manufacturing facilities in Kerala, the Indian company said in a media release.

Co-founded in 2021 by Athil Krishna, Akhil K Haridasan and Sarath S, iHub Robotics provides industries with cutting-edge technology, enabling them to enhance productivity, reduce costs and improve efficiency, the company says.

“This funding is a significant step toward realising our dream of Physical AI, where intelligent robots seamlessly integrate into industries to enhance human capabilities,” said Athil Krishna, CEO of iHub Robotics.

The robotics startup has already exported its semi-humanoid robot, Tara Gen-1, to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Tara Gen-1 is designed to operate in sectors like hospitality, healthcare, airports, and railway stations and perform various customer service roles, enhancing efficiency and automation in these industries.

Tara Gen-1 leverages advanced human behavior intelligence, allowing it to recognize and respond to human emotions, engage in natural conversations using AI-powered speech recognition, and adapt to different environments with real-time decision-making, the Kerala-based company said.