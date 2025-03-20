Saab receives $37 million order from the US Marine Corps

The system focuses on developing and reinforcing effective tactics, techniques and procedures, while also facilitating joint training with NATO allies during multinational exercises.

The award means that the US Marine Corps continues to implement Saab's deployable and expeditionary MCTIS capability. This interoperable live training solution helps Marines train in realistic environments.

“We are honored that the U.S. Marine Corps continues to rely on us as their training partner for the next generation of Marine warfighters,” says Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab in the US, in a press release. “Our training capability enhances combat readiness by immersing Marines in realistic scenarios and rigorously analyzing their decision-making and actions, ultimately delivering on the objective of saving American lives. We take pride in providing the premier interoperable, land-based live training capability in the world.”

Saab's collaboration with the U.S. Marine Corps began with a contract awarded in June 2021, marking the transition from the previous Instrumentation and Tactical Engagement Simulation System II (ITESS - II) to the MCTIS training system.