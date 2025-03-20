Ennostar merges EPISTAR and Lextar to Ddrive automotive innovation

As vehicles evolve into digitalised and personalised entertainment hubs, the demand for high-value solutions that meet strict safety and performance standards continues to grow. According to Ennostar, the merger of the subsidiaries will enable the company to better serve the automotive industry by upgrading technology, optimising resources, and delivering innovative solutions tailored to market demands.

The merger will prioritise high-value automotive sectors, focusing on advanced display technology, smart sensing, and AI-powered optical communication — an approach Ennostar defines as its "3+1 strategy."

By streamlining research and development, the company aims to enhance upstream epitaxy and chip manufacturing while improving downstream packaging and module solutions. This integration is expected to accelerate product innovation, boost competitiveness, and drive market expansion.