Continental chooses Frankfurt for new automotive HQ

The aim is to locate the headquarters of the new automotive company at the current site in the Guerickestraße by mid-2025. About 4.230 employees work in the Continental location in Frankfurt in production, R&D and administration.

“We’re creating an independent, high-performing and globally positioned company defined by advanced technologies and innovative strength, a high level of adaptability to market and technology trends and a sharp entrepreneurial mindset. By choosing to locate our corporate headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, we’ve taken a further step toward independence and are underscoring our strong presence in the Rhine-Main region,” says Philipp von Hirschheydt, Continental Executive Board member and head of the Automotive group sector, in a press release.

As an independent entity, Automotive is expected to offer advanced electronic products and mobility solutions. Its listing on the stock exchange is scheduled for September. The group's Automotive sector employs around 92,000 people and generated sales of around EUR 19.4 billion in fiscal 2024.