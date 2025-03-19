Siemens to cut 6,000 jobs in automation, EV charging

Siemens plans to cut over 6,000 jobs worldwide, representing about 2% of the German industrial giant’s global workforce.

The jobs cuts, in the group’s factory automation unit and its EV charging business, are being attributed to weak demand and rising competition in China and its home market.

The job cuts in the EV charging business represent 35% of the unit’s workforce.

“Muted demand primarily in the key markets of China and Germany coupled with increased competitive pressures have considerably reduced orders and revenue in the industrial automation business,” Siemens said.

It added that the aim is to “strengthen the future competitiveness of the businesses affected and enable investments in growth markets.”

Siemens’s automation business — which is part of the Digital Industries (DI) division and supplies robotics, machinery and industrial software to factories — will see around 5,600 of the job cuts, by 2027, with Germany accounting for half of those losses.

Siemens also said it was cutting 450 jobs at its EV charging business, which was facing intense price competition and limited growth possibilities. The job cuts in the EV charging business will be completed by the end of fiscal 2025.

At the end of 2024, Siemens employed about 313,000 people worldwide, including 86,000 in Germany.

Other major German companies are also going ahead with job cuts in response to weak demand and decreasing profitability. Volkswagen AG’s Audi plans to cut 7,500 jobs in Germany by 2029, while the VW group aims to reduce the workforce by over 35,000 in its domestic market in 5 years.