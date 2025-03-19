Norbit receives major order from the defence and security sector

The company says that deliveries will start immediately, with the majority scheduled for second quarter of 2025.

“Given the current geopolitical landscape, we are convinced that there will be a long-term increase in demand for technology made in Europe. Our strategic investments in increased capacity enable scalability across all our business segments. These contract awards confirm that preparing for increased demand, including from clients in the defence and security sector, has been a sound strategic decision”, says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of Norbit, in a press release.