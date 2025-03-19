Kopin secures $14 million order for thermal imaging assembly
Kopin Corporation, a provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays, has received an order valued at USD 14 million to supply custom thermal imaging assemblies from an unnamed defence contractor.
In addition to the thermal imaging assembly order, the customer has authorised Kopin to purchase USD 5.3 million in materials for an anticipated future order.
The eyepiece assembly is part of a detachable weapon system that enables warfighters to acquire targets in hostile conditions – day or night, smoke or fog – boosting their ”stand-off advantage” and combat effectiveness. This eyepiece assembly integrates Kopin’s proprietary display, optic, electronic and housing technologies in a robust assembly.
“This purchase order is a part of a multi-year full-scale production program, showcasing Kopin’s expertise in the design and production of advanced high resolution microdisplays, optics, drive electronics and ruggedized housings for weapon sights and other mission critical applications,” says Bill Maffucci, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy, in a press release. “Kopin’s solider system solutions help to improve warfighters’ situational awareness with vision systems that enable our women and men in the armed forces to maintain a combat advantage.