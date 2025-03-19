Kopin secures $14 million order for thermal imaging assembly

In addition to the thermal imaging assembly order, the customer has authorised Kopin to purchase USD 5.3 million in materials for an anticipated future order.

The eyepiece assembly is part of a detachable weapon system that enables warfighters to acquire targets in hostile conditions – day or night, smoke or fog – boosting their ”stand-off advantage” and combat effectiveness. This eyepiece assembly integrates Kopin’s proprietary display, optic, electronic and housing technologies in a robust assembly.