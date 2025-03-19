Infineon aims to double India workforce to 5,000 by 2030

Infineon aims to double its India workforce to 5,000 over the next five years, with a focus on the research and development (R&D) division. The German semiconductor firm currently employs about 2,500 people across four locations in India, mainly for R&D.

“Most of our leading-edge connectivity controllers are invented by people who reside here in India. Many of our microcontrollers, including automotive microcontrollers, are being built in India,” Infineon’s chief marketing officer (CMO) and management board member Andreas Urschitz said. “Beyond that, a lot of Infineon’s embedded software development is happening in our teams here in India.”

The German company intends to support India’s domestic market and explore joint growth opportunities with Indian partners and customers, he added.

Infineon has signed MoUs with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Startup India Initiative) and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT University) to support Indian startup companies in electronics and microelectronics to accelerate innovation, including through mentorship and technical support.

Infineon has also signed an MoU with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to bolster the development of advanced automotive semiconductor solutions for the country’s automotive sector.

Infineon recently signed an agreement with India’s CDIL Semiconductors to supply bare die wafers to the Mohali-based firm which CDIL will then package into semiconductor products.

However, the German company clarified that it has no immediate plan to set up a chip manufacturing plant in India. “You need to have a lot of knowledge with billions of investment to make the fabs big enough in order to enjoy economy of scale,” Urschitz said. “So, currently there are no plans to build a fab in India (as it is) commercially very questionable.”

Infineon has over 58,000 employees worldwide, most based in the APAC region.