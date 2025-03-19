DuPont names CEO for planned independent electronics company

As an independent company, Electronics will focus on materials and technology solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industries.

"Jon is a great choice for the CEO of the future Electronics company," says Ed Breen, DuPont Executive Chairman, in a press release "With his proven leadership and extensive experience in the electronics sector, Jon is uniquely positioned for the role. I believe his ability to drive growth and generate returns will ensure that as a pure-play, public company, Electronics will continue to create shareholder value."

Over a two-decade career with DuPont, Jon Kemp has been focused on driving strategic business growth from his early roles in business development and marketing to commercial and business leadership positions. During the DowDuPont merger, he was the head of strategy, M&A and procurement for the Specialty Products Division. For the past six years Mr. Kemp has served as President of the USD 6 billion Electronics & Industrial segment within DuPont.

"For decades, our team has focused on driving innovations that advance the electronics industry," says Jon Kemp. "We are entering a pivotal time where advanced computing and connectivity will require new technologies and integrated solutions. As a leader in materials science and engineering, the future Electronics company will be a vital partner in advancing our customers' growth strategies."

DuPont intends to appoint a Chief Financial Officer for the future Electronics company who will be an external hire.