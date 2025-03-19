Copeland opens new Indian engineering and technology centre

Leveraging India's STEM talent pool and aligned with India’s ambition to become a global innovation hub, the Copeland Engineering and Technology Center aims to strengthen the company's innovation ecosystem with engineering labs spanning nine countries to advance its engineering and R&D efforts locally and globally.

The new facility spans over 15,000 square metres and will become a hub for over 320 engineers specialising in engineering, research and development, as well as software and firmware development. Copeland’s Pune Engineering and Technology Center will help Copeland accelerate in-country innovation and product development.

"Copeland’s presence in India spans over three decades. Our current investment plan, including this investment in our new state-of-the-art Pune Engineering and Technology Center, as well as the in-progress expansion of our manufacturing operations in Atit, underscore our commitment to the India market,” says Copeland's CEO Ross B. Shuster, in a press release. "With more than 15% of our global engineering team located in India, the local team plays a vital role in developing sustainability-focused technologies and products for both local and global customers."

Copeland’s commitment to India aims to help address the growing demand for sustainable cooling technologies in rapidly expanding sectors, including data centres and the broader HVAC market. The Pune facility enhances the company's ability to deliver innovative, sustainable cooling technologies and integrates with the company’s global R&D efforts to meet growing energy efficiency needs.