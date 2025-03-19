Confidee sees growth in the Danish space industry

The company attributes this progress to its active participation in industry organisations such as CenSec (Center for Defence, Space & Security) and newcomer Space Denmark.

“We are increasing with rocket speed, and extremely proud and deeply honoured by the trust our customers place in us," says, Torben Hajslund, Sales Manager at Confidee Denmark, in a press release.

Although founded only in 2022, Confidee has quickly established itself as a trusted partner for Nordic defence and aerospace firms, including Terma A/S. The company’s expansion has been driven by its ability to meet the complex regulatory and technical requirements associated with space-related projects.

According to Terma A/S, Confidee has played a key role in supporting several of its space related projects.

"Their in-depth knowledge and proactive approach to find valuable solutions, make them a trusted partner," a Terma spokesperson states in the press release.

As Confidee continues to strengthen its presence in the sector, it remains focused on regulatory compliance and secure supply chain management.