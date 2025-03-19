Blue Ocean Robotics has a new majority owner

The investment from 3C GROUPS reinforces confidence in Blue Ocean Robotics’ potential, particularly in its suite of service robots. Christian Thorborg, Investment Director at 3C GROUPS, emphasised the value of the company’s technologies in addressing global challenges within healthcare, workplace environments, and productivity.

“There should be no doubt that I see significant and unrealised potential in Blue Ocean Robotics' robots, which have already proven their worth in the market,” says Thorborg in a press release. “There is a need for robotic technologies that can address global challenges within health, the working environment and productivity, and Blue Ocean Robotics has demonstrated on several occasions that it is capable of developing precisely these kinds of solutions. But the business must also be financially sustainable, and therefore there is a need to run the company with a significantly stronger commercial mindset.”

Blue Ocean Robotics has been focusing on three key service robots that have gained traction globally. These include the UVD Robot, a disinfection robot used in hospitals and clinics; the PTR Robot, a mobile lifting robot for rehabilitation and patient transfer; the latest robot is GoBe Robots, a remote-controlled robot with a built-in screen that enables interaction between people who are not physically in the same place.

The transition to the new ownership structures has now been completed following an extraordinary general assembly meeting. The new chairman of the board-of-directors is Mr. Søren Vilby. The chairmanship is supplemented by Mr. Christian Thorborg as Deputy Chairman. The two other board members are Mr. Niels Thorborg, and Mr. Christian Tarp from Nordic Eye, who represent their continued strong commitment to Blue Ocean Robotics. Mr. John Erland Østergaard will continue to be the CEO of the group.