Top 10 IC design houses See 49% YoY growth in 2024

Nvidia posted an exceptional 125% revenue growth, further extending its lead over competitors and solidifying its position as the market leader.

Nvidia's dominance is particularly evident as it captured a 50% share of the top 10 IC design houses, with its revenue surpassing USD 124.3 billion. The company’s H100/H200 GPUs have been instrumental in supporting the expansion of AI server deployments. Looking ahead to 2025, the company’s forthcoming GB200 and GB300 GPUs are expected to boost its AI-related revenue even further.

In 2024, the top five IC design companies accounted for over 90% of total revenue among the top ten.

Driven by growth in handheld and automotive segments, Qualcomm’s QCT division generated USD 34.86 billion in 2024, a 13% YoY increase, securing second place. Qualcomm is expected to shift its focus toward AI PCs and edge computing as its legal disputes over ARM licensing are now temporarily concluded, expanding its high-end consumer market presence in 2025.

Broadcom, also benefiting from the AI-driven demand, ranked third with USD 30.64 billion in semiconductor revenue, an 8% YoY increase. AI chips now account for over 30% of Broadcom’s semiconductor solutions. Despite a mid-year downturn, the company is poised for a strong rebound in 2025, driven by the wireless communications, broadband, and server storage sectors.

AMD, in fourth place with USD 25.79 billion in revenue, saw growth in both its server and client CPU businesses. Particularly, the company saw a significant 94% jump in server-related revenue. In 2025, AMD plans to continue focusing on AI PCs, servers, and HPC/AI accelerators, supported by key partnerships with major firms like Dell, Microsoft, and Google.

With 2024 revenues of 16.52 billion, a YoY increase of 19%, MediaTek ranked fifth. The company's growth was driven by strong performance across smartphones, power management ICs, and Smart Edge solutions. MediaTek’s 5G smartphone penetration is projected to exceed 65% in 2025, with an increasing share in the high-end market bolstering revenue. Additionally, its partnership with Nvidia on Project DIGITS is expected to sustain growth momentum.

2024 rank 2023 rank Company Revenue Top 10 revenue share 2024 2023 YoY 2024 2023 1 1 Nvidia 124,377 55,268 125% 50% 33% 2 2 Qualcomm 34,857 30,913 13% 14% 18% 3 3 Broadcom 30,644 28,445 8% 12% 17% 4 4 AMD 25,785 22,680 14% 10% 14% 5 5 Mediatek 16,519 13,888 19% 7% 8% 6 6 Marvell 5,637 5,505 2% 2% 3% 7 8 Realtek 3,530 3,053 16% 1% 2% 8 7 Novatek 3,200 3,544 -10% 1% 2% 9 9 Will Semiconductor 3,048 2,525 21% 1% 2% 10 10 MPS 2,207 1,821 21% 1% 1% Total revenue of the top 10 companies 249,804 167,642 49% - - 2024 global top 10 IC design houses revenue ranking

(millions of USD)

Source note from TrendForce: Ranking includes only the top 10 fabless IC design houses based on publicly available financial reports.

Qualcomm: only QCT segment revenue is included. Nvidia: OEM and IP revenue are excluded. Broadcom: only semiconductor segment revenue is included. Will Semiconductor: only design and sales revenue is considered.

