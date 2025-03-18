RK Logistics Group opens second facility in Austin

The new 84,000-square-foot, 15-dock-door facility will provide services including customised warehousing and secured storage, inventory management, order assembly and kitting, order fulfilment and transportation.

"We are excited to invest in this expansion of RK's capacity and capabilities to serve Austin's growing footprint as a manufacturing hub for automotive, EV battery and semiconductor production," says James Bryant, RK's COO in a press release. "We believe our 30 years of experience delivering reliable, innovative logistics solutions to manufacturing and industrial customers will be a tremendous asset supporting precise supply chain flows and reliable logistics to keep plants running efficiently."