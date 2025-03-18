Incap Slovakia upgrades its PCBA cleaning

The system utilises immersion cleaning with vacuum-integrated drying to remove ionic contamination, reducing the risk of oxidation, corrosion, and signal interference. This enhancement is expected to improve the reliability of electronic components.

Automation in the process decreases manual handling, lowering skill dependency and increasing consistency in production. The company states in an update that this change will lead to more efficient operations and reduced variability in product quality.

In addition to performance improvements, the upgraded system reduces water and energy consumption by 50% per cleaning cycle, supporting Incap Slovakia's sustainability initiatives.

The investment is part of the company's broader efforts to maintain high manufacturing standards and optimise its production processes.