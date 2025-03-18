Federal Electronics boosts it cable and wire harness capabilities

The expanded dedicated production floor space, coupled with the addition of new automated wire processing equipment, enhances the company's ability to customers requiring higher-mix, low- to mid-volume, highly complex cable and harness assemblies.

The Cranston facility now features advanced automated wire processing systems from Artos and Schleuniger, offering significant cost savings, improved throughput, and enhanced quality assurance for customers across military/defence, industrial, and medical sectors. These systems can handle a wide range of interconnect assemblies, from high-density harnesses with more than 2,000 connection points to lengthy cable assemblies exceeding 130 feet.

Federal Electronics' configurable work cells have been custom-engineered to support lower volume, higher complexity builds, providing a flexible, responsive manufacturing solution for highly regulated industries.