Montra opens electric small vehicles facility in Chennai

Montra Electric’s e-SCV division, Tivolt Electric Vehicles, has inaugurated its manufacturing facility for electric small commercial vehicles (e-SCV) in Ponneri, Chennai, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Spread across around 500,000 square feet, the factory has an annual production capacity of 50,000 vehicles, catering to the small and light commercial vehicle (SCV/LCV) segments, the company said.

Located 35 km from Chennai city, the newly inaugurated plant will mainly manufacture Montra’s e-SCV Eviator.

Montra, a Murugappa group company, operates across multiple electric mobility segments, including heavy commercial vehicles, small commercial vehicles, three-wheelers, and tractors.

Murugappa Group-promoted Tube Investments of India (TII) is expanding its presence in the EV market by entering the small commercial vehicle (SCV) and tractor segments.

“TICMPL ( TI Clean Mobility Private Limited) is proud to inaugurate its first dedicated e-SCV plant in Tamil Nadu,” Arun Murugappan, executive chairman, TII, said. “We remain committed to innovative and sustainable clean mobility solutions and this plant marks a significant step forward in our journey.”

“This facility is a testament to our vision of delivering cutting-edge, high-performance e-SCV,” Jalaj Gupta, managing director, Montra Electric (TI Clean Mobility Private Limited) said, as reported by ET Auto. “The launch of this plant not only strengthens our production capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to providing industry-leading EV solutions.”

In December 2024, Tata Power Renewable Energy signed an MoU with Tivolt to build an EV charging ecosystem.” The partnership combines TPREL’s expertise in EV charging solutions and Tivolt’s growing network of small EVs across the country.

The Murugappa Group has diverse business interests in agriculture, engineering and financial services. It owns nine listed companies, including Carborundum Universal, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance, Coromandel International, EID Parry, Shanthi Gears, Tube Investments of India, and Wendt India.