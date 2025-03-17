KULR’s M35A cells selected by US space company

US-based KULR Technology Group has announced that a prominent private US space company has acquired its NASA-certified M35A battery cells for integration into their spaceflight programs.

This latest purchase highlights the M35A’s versatility and KULR’s ability to support both commercial and government aerospace initiatives, KULR said.

Already an integral component of NASA’s Artemis II mission, the M35A cells are also being incorporated into KULR’s innovative 400 watt-hour K1 Space battery, which is set for completion this month and will undergo NASA safety board review soon after.

Designed to meet NASA’s rigorous 20793 standards, the M35A cells offer a combination of reliability, energy density, and adaptability. With a proven energy density of 214 watt-hours per kilogram at C/20 and -20°C, these cells are ideally suited for the demanding conditions of space missions, according to a media release.

Following the US company’s December 2024 launch of the M35A’s immediate availability which streamlines procurement, providing customers with a ready-to-use solution that balances affordability with the highest safety and performance requirements. Each cell is traceable with comprehensive screening data, lot numbers, and serial numbers, ensuring full transparency and quality assurance.