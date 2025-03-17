GE Aerospace secures $5 billion US Air Force contract

GE Aerospace has announced an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the US Air Force valued up to USD 5 billion. This contract supports Foreign Military Sales (FMS) for F110-GE-129 engines, which power F-15 and F-16 aircraft operated by allied nations worldwide, the aerospace giant said in a media release.

The GE Aerospace F110 engine has more than 11 million flight hours under its wing, the most thrust in its class, and recently celebrated a milestone of 40 years of continuous production and improvement, GE Aerospace said. Through this latest agreement, GE Aerospace reaffirms its commitment to supporting US Air Force partnerships and enabling operational readiness for F-15 and F-16 platforms globally, the company said.

“We are honored to reach this agreement with the U.S. Air Force, ensuring the F110-GE-129 remains the engine of choice for the world’s F-15 and F-16 fleets,” said Amy Gowder, president and CEO, Defense & Systems at GE Aerospace. “This contract underscores the enduring trust in the F110’s performance, reliability, and value for our customers and their critical missions.”

Earlier this month, GE Aerospace said it would invest nearly USD 1 billion in its US factories and supply chain this year to boost its manufacturing process and enhance the implementation of new technologies and components.

As part of this latest contract, GE Aerospace will collaborate closely with the US Air Force to deliver engines, spares, and associated services that meet the evolving needs of allied operators, the company said.