EDP to install 12 MW battery at Portuguese firm Bondalti

Portuguese utility EDP and domestic chemical firm Bondalti have teamed up on a BESS project in Portugal to install two batteries to store renewable energy for self-consumption at Bondalti’s industrial unit in Estarreja.

With a total power of 12 MW and a storage capacity of 12 MWh, the batteries are capable of charging and discharging electricity in just one hour, guaranteeing flexibility and an immediate response to Bondalti’s energy needs, Bondalti said in a media release.

This energy storage project will allow Bondalti to take advantage of local renewable energy production, reducing the influence of intermittent solar energy and ensuring that all the energy produced is used, contributing to independence from the electricity grid and reducing energy costs, Bondalti said.

“At Bondalti we believe that the energy transition is critical for our future and for the future of the chemical industry. Lower energy costs, less dependence on electricity grids and a reduced carbon footprint are key factors in our competitiveness,” said Luis Delgado, Bondalti’s executive administrator. “That’s why we believe it’s essential to include innovative energy management systems, such as energy storage, in order to successfully deal with all the changes underway.”

“[We are] proud to see a pioneering company like Bondalti continuing to pave the way for innovation and sustainability in the country, reducing its consumption of electricity from the grid and its environmental footprint,” said António Araújo, EDP’s administrator for corporate customers. “By providing a solution that allows us to store and use renewable energy in an optimized way, we are empowering our customers to contribute to a cleaner and more resilient energy sector.”

These batteries complement the two solar power stations installed by EDP between 2018 and 2020 on Bondalti’s land, with a combined capacity of 2 MWp. In total, more than 4,400 panels have been installed, enabling them to produce more than 3,000MWh of renewable energy per year.

EDP has over 2 GWh of energy storage projects in operation or under construction across Europe, North America, South America and Asia. Besides, 4 GWh are at an advanced stage of development.