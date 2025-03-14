TSI introduces Nano LPM System to enhance UPW monitoring

TSI Incorporated, a producer of precision measurement instruments, has introduced the new TSI Nano LPM System to boost ultrapure water (UPW) monitoring for the semiconductor industry and solve the problem of detecting particles down to a level that has never been done before, the US-headquartered company said.

The Nano LPM System delivers true 10 nanometer (nm) nanoparticle detection, providing a continuous, reliable monitoring of UPW quality. This innovation empowers semiconductor manufacturers to make real-time, data-driven decisions before product quality and yield is affected, according to a media release.

In semiconductor manufacturing, UPW is integral for tasks such as wafer and equipment cleaning, etching, and contaminant removal, directly impacting production quality. Particles as small as 10 nm can compromise yield, making real-time detection a vital need.

Traditional optical technologies have struggled to detect nanoparticles below 20 nm due to refractive index limitations and interference from microbubbles, often resulting in inconsistent or inaccurate readings.

TSI’s Nano LPM System tackles these limitations with a patented approach that ensures accurate detection of particles at 10 nm, giving semiconductor facilities a robust and consistent monitoring tool, the company said.

The Nano LPM System sets a new standard in UPW nanoparticle monitoring with its Nano LPM Particle Generator, that aerosolizes UPW, effectively drying droplets and isolating solid nanoparticles, TSI said. These nanoparticles are then analyzed using the Nano LPM Water-Based Condensation Particle Counter (CPC), optimized for cleanroom environments.