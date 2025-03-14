Quest Global acquires VLSI design firm Alpha-Numero

Quest Global has acquired Alpha-Numero Technology Solutions, a US-based VLSI design company with expertise in FPGA.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Alpha-Numero employs over 150 engineers globally, including at R&D centres in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad in India and Endicott, New York. The company is known for its avionic design and verification solutions, and has long-standing relationships in the aerospace, hi-tech and automotive industries.

Quest Global is a global engineering organization headquartered in Singapore.

This investment in Alpha-Numero demonstrates Quest Global’s commitment to strengthening its semiconductor offerings and expanding its mission and safety-critical solutions for its clients, according to a media release.

“We are excited to welcome Alpha-Numero to the Quest Global family,” said Chris Schwartzbauer, President and CEO of Quest Defense. “With Alpha-Numero’s capabilities in FPGA and Quest Global’s deep domain expertise, we will provide innovative engineering solutions that will give our clients a competitive advantage.”

“Quest Global’s focus on helping clients solve their hardest engineering problems is a perfect fit with Alpha-Numero,” the management team of Alpha-Numero comprising co-founders Sukanta Mitra, Santhi Ayyadevar and Hari Patel said in a statement. “We pride ourselves on our longstanding leadership in avionic design and mission and safety critical solutions. Together, our companies are not only addressing today’s industry needs — we’re innovating through the requirements for the future of aviation.”

Alpha-Numero is well-versed in Safety-Critical Avionics Systems and has special expertise in managing Complex Electronics Hardware (CEH) from Design assurance level A (DAL-A) to DAL-E. Alpha-Numero also works in Design and Verification & Validation (V&V) of avionics hardware and software in compliance with DO-254, DO-178B/C standards, the media release said.