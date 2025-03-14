Gradiant secures 2nd semiconductor water treatment project in Dresden

Water and wastewater treatment company Gradiant has announced a contract to design and build an ultrapure water (UPW) facility for one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers in Dresden, Germany. This is Gradiant’s second major semiconductor water treatment project in the city, the US company said in a media release.

The project will be led by Gradiant’s Germany-based team, supported by its global process and project delivery experts in the US, Taiwan and Singapore.

The new semiconductor manufacturing plant serves a key role in strengthening Europe’s semiconductor supply chain to meet the region’s growing demand for advanced chips, Gradient said.

The Boston-headquartered company also announced the full integration of H+E into the Gradiant brand.

Over the past 18 months, the companies have successfully combined H+E’s engineering expertise in Europe with Gradiant’s differentiated solutions in water and wastewater treatment, PFAS removal and destruction, resource recovery of lithium and critical minerals, and green hydrogen production, the media release said.

“Water is the lifeblood of every major industry. The transition of H+E to Gradiant is a natural step in our journey to elevate water for the world’s essential industries,” said Prakash Govindan, co-founder and COO of Gradiant. “By uniting under one identity, we create greater potential to serve our customers with an unmatched portfolio of advanced technologies, end-to-end water solutions, and global expertise.”

The transition will be fully completed by April 1, 2025, with all H+E operations and communications aligning under the Gradiant identity.

Gradiant was founded at MIT and has over 1,200 employees worldwide. It offers water recycling, treatment and purification solutions to major companies like Coca Cola, Tesla and TSMC.

“Before Gradiant, 40 million liters of water would be used in the chip-making process. It would all be contaminated and treated, and maybe 30 percent would be reused,” Govindan told MIT News in January. “We have the technology to recycle, in some cases, 99 percent of the water. Now, instead of consuming 40 million liters, chipmakers only need to consume 400,000 liters, which is a huge shift in the water footprint of that industry.”