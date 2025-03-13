Vexos expands with new China facility, boosts US & Vietnam capacity

US-based EMS provider Vexos has relocated its China operations to a newly opened manufacturing facility in Dongguan, China. The new facility spans 4,200 square meters and is equipped with automated SMT lines, precision testing equipment, and advanced quality control systems.

The Dongguan facility will continue to focus on providing electronics manufacturing services across industries such as industrial, medical, communications, railway, automotive, and aerospace electronics.

"This new factory reinforces our global manufacturing footprint and enhances our ability to serve customers with increased production capacity, improved efficiency, and faster time-to-market," says Peter Grimsdale, Senior Vice President, Asia at Vexos, in a press release. "By strengthening our presence in China, we are better positioned to meet the growing needs of our customers while maintaining our commitment to quality and innovation."

Expanding capacity in North America & Asia

Earlier in February this year, the company also announced that it was expanding its operations in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and Vancouver, Washington, USA. These investments are aimed at boosting automation, production efficiency, and regional flexibility – ultimately delivering faster lead times and scalable solutions.

At the company’s operations in Vancouver, Vexos is expanding capacity with the installation of a fourth SMT line, alongside new automation and material handling technologies, including a Valuline Cleanroom and an Inovaxe Smart Storage Solution. The company states that these upgrades will drive higher efficiency, streamlined workflows, and increased production output. The expansion is on track for full implementation by March 2025.

The Vietnam facility has added 8,000 square feet for assembly and box build operations, alongside investments in SMT line enhancements.

Today, Vexos operates five strategically located facilities in Markham, Ontario; Juarez, Mexico; Dongguan, China; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and Vancouver, Washington, USA.