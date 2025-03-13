SpaceX creates 400 new jobs with Texas expansion

The expansion, announced by Governor Greg Abbott, is expected to create more than 400 jobs and more than USD 280 million in capital investment.

Governor Abbott praised the initiative, calling it a major step in strengthening Texas’ position as a leader in high-tech manufacturing.

“I congratulate SpaceX on their more than USD 280 million investment in this Texas-sized expansion of their semiconductor R&D and advanced packaging facility in Bastrop, which will be the largest of its kind in North America,” Abbott says in a press release. “Working together with innovative industry leaders like SpaceX, Texas will continue to rank No. 1 for semiconductor research and high-tech manufacturing and secure critical domestic supply chains as we build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.”

Over the next three years, SpaceX plans to expand the Bastrop facility by one million square feet to support the production of Starlink kits and their component parts, including advanced packaged silicon products. The development will also include PCBs, a semiconductor failure analysis lab, and advanced panel-level packaging (PLP) capabilities. Once completed, the facility is expected to be the largest PCB and PLP facility in North America.