Mycronic expands with acquisition in France

The deal is part of Mycronic’s strategy to expand into semiconductor and wafer testing.

Hprobe, headquartered in Grenoble, has been operational since 2017 and currently employs 14 people. The company reported net sales of EUR 4 million in the previous fiscal year.

“Mycronic has identified wafer and semiconductor tests as an attractive expansion area. Hprobe fits very well into this space with its unique technology, where a strong magnetic field is generated quickly over a large area. Hprobe has the potential of turning into a critical supplier for the MRAM test market. AI, VR, AR and the automotive industry all constitute emerging growth opportunities for Hprobe, and through their solutions, Mycronic can participate in this exciting development”, says Magnus Marthinsson, Sr VP Global Technologies at Mycronic, in a press release

Following the acquisition, Hprobe will form a new business line within Mycronic’s Global Technologies division. The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.