Mitsubishi Chemical eyes entry into India’s chip, EV sectors

Japan’s Mitsubishi Chemical Group has expressed interest in joining the supply chain link in India’s semiconductor and EV sectors, according to a report by news agency PTI.

“We are trying to find out some occasions to come to this market to expand our existence, together with some partners. It will be in the supply chain link to the semiconductor and EV sectors,” president and CEO of Mitsubishi Chemical Group Manabu Chikumoto said.

The group has so far not identified sites for the proposed projects.

“The Indian government is very keen to boost the semiconductor industry in the country. For the proposed project, we need some support from the Centre and the local government of the state where it will be located,” Chikumoto said.

Chikumoto said Mitsubishi Chemical’s focus is on carbon neutralizing and green technologies, according to the PTI report.

Mitsubishi currently manufactures polypropylene at a plant in Rajasthan catering to the automotive industry. It also has an industrial gas business in Maharasthra and a compounding business in Gujarat.

The group previously had a presence in West Bengal with Mitsubishi Chemical PTA India before selling the company to the Chatterjee Group in 2016.