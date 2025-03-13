AT&S opens new sales office in Seoul

Following the recent sale of the AT&S plant in Ansan to Italian technology group Somacis, the establishment of the new office represents the next step in the company’s strategic direction. AT&S says that it continues to view Korea as a key market for existing and future partnerships.

“With the new sales office in Seoul, we are strengthening our position in one of the most important markets in Asia. The proximity to our customers allows us to meet their requirements even more precisely and quickly,” says Peter Schneider, Spokesperson of the Board and EVP Business Unit Electronics Solutions.

The company continues to state that expanding the AT&S’ presence in South Korea is an “essential pillar of the company’s global growth strategy,” stating further that the country is a dynamic high-tech location with great strategic importance for AT&S.

“The new sales office provides the foundation to support our customers even better and further expand our innovative strength in the region.”

By the 2026/27 financial year, AT&S aims to achieve revenue of around EUR 2,4 billion, solidifying its position in the global microelectronics industry.