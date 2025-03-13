ABB to invest $120 million in US manufacturing

ABB says that it expects to create 50 new jobs at a new advanced manufacturing facility in Selmer, Tennessee, and will double the size of its existing manufacturing site in Senatobia, Mississippi, creating 200 new jobs.

“Demand is increasing steadily for advanced electrification technologies, driven by growth in key sectors including data centers and utilities. Today’s announcement will support our future growth in the US, ABB’s largest global market,” says Morten Wierod, ABB’s CEO in a press release. “Our new facilities in Selmer and Senatobia will keep our US customers at the cutting edge of the energy transition, and help them meet their performance, productivity and energy efficiency goals.”

The company will invest USD 80 million to build a new, 320,000 square foot facility in Selmer, Tennessee, replacing the existing ABB Selmer operations. This move is expected to increase production capacity by more than 50%.

The new factory will produce essential electrical distribution equipment for large-scale industrial and technology-driven facilities, including data centers and factories. The new facility, expected to open in Q4 2026, will add 50 new skilled jobs, increasing ABB’s Selmer workforce by more than 25%.

ABB will also invest USD 40 million to double the footprint of its Senatobia, Mississippi, facility to meet increasing demand for advanced low voltage circuit breakers from customers across North America. Expanding production will also support growing demand from customers across North America who are upgrading their aging power infrastructure and expanding their operations. When the new facility opens in Q2 2026, the 200 new jobs will increase the workforce in the Senatobia facility to more than 1,000.