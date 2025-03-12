Smartphone production grew 9.2% in Q4 2024

In the first half of 2024, the smartphone market was no longer affected by high channel inventory, unlike the same period the previous year. Seasonal demand and government subsidies fueled growth in the second half, bringing total annual production to 1.224 billion units, a 4.9% year-on-year increase. However, production growth for 2025 is expected to slow to just 1.5%, as global economic recovery remains sluggish and geopolitical risks, including tariff increases, continue to impact consumer spending.

Apple claimed the top spot with a production surge of 80.1 million units in Q4 2024, a 57.4% quarter-on-quarter increase. Its total production for 2024 remained steady at 223 million units, roughly the same as the previous year. However, its AI-powered features currently support only a limited number of languages, failing to significantly boost sales. A global rollout of multilingual AI functions is expected in April 2025, which could drive renewed demand.

Samsung fell to second place, producing 52.4 million smartphones in Q4, a 10.6% quarter-on-quarter decline. This drop in market share reflects the completion of flagship model restocking and growing competition from Chinese brands in key markets such as India and Africa. Samsung’s total production for 2024 declined 2.1% year-on-year, totalling 224.3 million units.

Xiaomi, which includes its Redmi and Poco brands, secured third place with a 4.7% quarter-on-quarter increase, producing 44.5 million units in Q4. For 2024, Xiaomi produced 169.9 million units, a 15.3% year-on-year increase. The brand's lineup across premium, mid-range, and budget segments, combined with its pricing strategy, resonated with consumers during economic uncertainty. China’s subsidy programs further bolstered its local market share, positioning Xiaomi for continued growth in 2025.