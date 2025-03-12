Kitron secures order for communication equipment from Kongsberg

According to Kitron, the contract reflects the strong activity in Kongsberg’s air defence projects and the company’s growing presence in the sector.

“Kongsberg has reported strong activity in its air defence projects, and we are very pleased to be part of its value chain in this growing market segment,” said Hans Petter Thomassen, Vice President for Nordics & North America at Kitron, in a press release.

Production will be carried out at Kitron’s facility in Arendal, Norway, with deliveries scheduled for 2026.