STT GDC breaks ground on data centre in Johor

Singapore’s data center provider ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) has started construction of STT Johor 1, the first data centre facility at the STT Johor data centre campus in Malaysia.

Located within the Nusa Cemerlang Industrial Park in Iskandar Puteri, STT Johor 1 is the first facility to be built on campus, designed with an IT load capacity of 16MW, according to a report by Singapore Business Review. It is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2026.

In addition to STT Singapore 5, STT Johor 1 will be connected to STT Kuala Lumpur 1 and STT GDC’s other data centre interconnection hubs in Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines via a Data Centre Interconnect service, the Singapore Business Review report said.

The Johor campus will use renewable and low-carbon energy sources. STT GDC is reportedly in talks with renewable energy providers to become the electricity supplier for STT Johor 1’s operations.

STT GDC operates across Singapore, the UK, Germany, India, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Malaysia is luring foreign tech companies eager to set up data centers, which are seen as critical to support the AI boom. Johor already has more than 20 data centers spanning across 21 hectares, according to the research firm Baxtel, though not all are operational.

Asia Pacific & Japan hyperscale data centre specialist, AirTrunk, recently also announced plans to develop its second cloud and AI-ready data centre in Malaysia, named AirTrunk JHB2 (JHB2) located in Iskandar Puteri, Johor region. Scalable to over 270 megawatts (MW), JHB2 will support demand from global public cloud and technology companies in the region, AirTrunk said in a media release.