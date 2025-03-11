Siemens boosts US investments by more than $10 billion

“The industrial tech sector is the basis to boost manufacturing in America and there’s no company more prepared than Siemens to make this future a reality for customers from small and medium sized enterprises to industrial giants,” said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG.

Siemens is now ramping up investments in the US to support – and benefit from – America’s industrial tech growth. The country is already the largest market for the company. The recent investments in the company’s US manufacturing footprint and the planned acquisition of Altair, a Michigan-based software company, amount to more than USD 10 billion.

Last week, Siemens unveiled two manufacturing facilities for electrical products in Fort Worth, Texas, and Pomona, California. The USD 285 million investment is expected to create over 900 manufacturing jobs. The equipment produced will support critical sectors such as the commercial, industrial and construction markets while powering AI data centres across the country. With that, Siemens is more than doubling its production capacity of electric equipment.

Back in October last year, Siemens signed an agreement to acquire Altair. Through the acquisition, combined with existing software, Siemens is looking to create the world's most complete AI-powered design and simulation portfolio, allowing users to design and manufacture more complex and smarter products faster – by simulating in the digital world, first.