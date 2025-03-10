KIST develops high-performance sensor based on 2D chip

Researchers at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) have successfully developed an innovative electrode material called Conductive-Bridge Interlayer Contact (CBIC), enabling the realization of a 2D semiconductor-based image sensor with high optical signal efficiency.

Currently, commercial image sensors are primarily based on silicon semiconductors. However, research into next-generation image sensors utilizing two-dimensional (2D) semiconductor nanomaterials — potential replacements for silicon — is actively underway, according to a media release.

These nanomaterials, composed of atomically thin layers just a few nanometers thick, offer exceptional optical properties and miniaturization potential, making them highly suitable for high-performance image sensors.

“By incorporating gold nanoparticles within the electrode, the team significantly reduced its resistance, leading to a substantial improvement in the performance of 2D semiconductor image sensor,” the media release said. “Furthermore, they effectively addressed the issue of Fermi level pinning, a common challenge in conventional electrode materials, thereby further enhancing the sensor’s optical signal efficiency.”

In particular, the team applied this technology to successfully implement integral imaging based three-dimensional (3D) imaging and glasses-free display technology, inspired by the compound eye structure of dragonfly. Using integral imaging technology, they achieved the acquisition and reproduction of RGB full-color 3D images, enabling the recording and reconstruction of 3D object shapes. In the future, these high-performance image sensors are expected to be widely used in various advanced industries, including XR devices, artificial intelligence (AI), and autonomous driving systems.

The study was led by Do Kyung Hwang (Post-Silicon Semiconductor Institute, KIST; KU-KIST Graduate School, KIST School) and Dr. Min-Chul Park (Post-Silicon Semiconductor Institute, KIST; Korea University, and Yonsei University), along with their joint research team at the KIST.

“By overcoming the technical limitations caused by electrode issues in existing 2D semiconductor devices, this research is expected to significantly accelerate the industrialization of next-generation imaging system technologies, which offer advantages in light absorption and miniaturization,” said Dr. Do Kyung Hwang.

He further emphasized the scalability of the research, saying that the developed electrode material is easy to fabricate and scalable to large areas, making it widely applicable to various semiconductor-based optoelectronic devices.