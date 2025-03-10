Giyani produces battery-grade manganese at its demo plant

Giyani Metals Corp, developer of the K.Hill Battery-Grade Manganese Project in Botswana, has announced that High Purity Manganese Oxide has been produced at the Demonstration Plant in Johannesburg.

The production of HPMO is a precursor for the production of High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate and also a precursor for certain electric vehicle and energy storage system batteries. HPMO samples are expected to be shipped in March to prospective offtake partners, the company said in a media release.

HPMO is becoming the preferred precursor for the rapidly growing market for Lithium-Manganese-Iron-Phosphate and Lithium-Manganese-Nickel-Oxide EV and ESS batteries.

Whilst HPMSM is the preferred precursor for Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt EV and ESS batteries, HPMO and HPMSM can both be used to produce LMFP and LMNO batteries.

Giyani has received indications of demand for HPMO from OEM groups, and intends to produce both HPMO and HPMSM in order to give the Company technological and product optionality, enabling it to maintain pace with the rapidly developing battery market, and be able to serve the majority of potential future battery types.

The demo plant remains on track to produce HPMSM during Q1 2025. Samples of HPMSM will then be provided to potential offtakers to begin qualification trials as part of the offtake process, which will form an integral component of Project Financing, Giyani said.

The demo plant’s secondary objective is to significantly derisk the Commercial Plant (to be constructed in Botswana) design in parallel with the Definitive Feasibility Study which is underway and expected to be completed in 2025.