Marquardt opens new manufacturing plant in India

This new facility replaces the company’s previous production site in Mumbai, increasing capacity and strengthening its competitiveness. The total investment in the building, machinery, and equipment amounts to approximately EUR 20 million. Moving forward, Marquardt will manufacture advanced mechatronic system solutions for customers in the Indian automotive industry at this plant, the company states in a press release.

Equipped with new assembly lines, in-house electronics manufacturing, and logistics, Marquardt will supply customers from Talegaon with complete mechatronic solutions, including vehicle access systems, gear selectors, and battery management systems for electric vehicles. Over the next five years, the company plans to create around 300 new jobs at the new site.