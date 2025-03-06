Lohum announces India’s first battery grade lithium refinery

Lohum has announced the establishment of India’s first battery-grade lithium refinery with an annual production capacity of 1,000 metric tonnes.

The expansion comes at a time when global lithium supply chains are dominated by China. The Chinese government recently introduced restrictions on exporting lithium refining technology and equipment for the latest generation of LFP battery technology.

Lohum claims to refine over 90% of all lithium in India and have achieved cost competitiveness compared to Chinese refiners.

The Indian company is also boosting its production capabilities for Cathode Active Materials (CAM) that are vital for lithium-ion battery gigafactories.

“Lohum's lithium refining leadership, coupled with our growing capabilities in value-added products like Cathode Active Materials, positions us as a key partner in building a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat (developed and self-reliant India),” said Rajat Verma, Founder & CEO of Lohum Corporation. “We are sustainably producing globally competitive critical mineral products at low CapEx and OpEx, thereby reducing India’s reliance on Chinese lithium imports.”

Lohum has seven lithium-ion battery recycling facilities in Uttar Pradesh and one in Gujarat. In 2024, it partnered with two American companies ReElement Technologies Corporation and American Metals LLC to establish a 15.5 GWh facility in the US.

Lohum recycles minerals like lithium, nickel, cobalt, aluminium and copper. It caters to industries such as battery, green hydrogen, magnet, advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, aerospace and defence.