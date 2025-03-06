Cicor makes an offer to acquire a part of Éolane

Éolane France is a major EMS provider on the French market. With a focus on high-mix/low-volume manufacturing for customers in the aerospace & defence, industrial and other highly demanding sectors, the potential transaction would represent a strong entry point for Cicor into the French market.

On Monday, 3 March 2025, the Paris Court opened the judicial reorganisation proceedings for Éolane France, Éolane Angers, Éolane Combrée, and Éolane Valence. The offers of Cicor and other bidders received have been filed with the Court.

In its offer, Cicor proposes to take over five manufacturing sites in France and two sites in Morocco. If completed, the transaction would add around CHF 125 million (EUR 130 million) to Cicor group sales with a positive profit contribution.