Variosystems expands its presence in Germany via acquisition

By taking over all customer activities and employees at Heicks’ Geseke location, Variosystems is boosting its manufacturing expertise in surface treatment for electronic solutions and securing a local production site.

Moving forward, Geseke will serve as the headquarters for the newly established Variosystems Europe North customer organisation. Additionally, the site will be expanded into a technology center specialising in surface treatment for high-end applications in aerospace & defence, mobility & transportation, medical technology & life sciences, as well as industrial & automation sectors. Furthermore, Geseke will continue to function as a production facility for PCB assembly and device manufacturing for German customers.

Variosystems states in a press release that the current service portfolio of Heicks Industrieelektronik GmbH will remain unchanged, ensuring continued high-precision electronics manufacturing, PCB assembly, and surface sealing of electronic solutions, particularly utilising advanced Parylene coating technology.

“The combination of Heicks’ technological expertise with our global footprint allows us to support our customers even more effectively, meeting their needs for precision, quality, and innovation,” says Stephan Sonderegger, CEO of Variosystems Group.

Rudolf Heicks, founder and managing director of Heicks Industrieelektronik GmbH, will continue in his role and oversee the integration process. A structured succession plan will be implemented over the next 18 months.