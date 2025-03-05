Toray opens semiconductor R&D centre in Taiwan

Toray Industries, Inc., announced that it has opened the Toray Taiwan Technical Center. The new facility will reinforce R&D in advanced semiconductor technologies and materials and provide technical services in the Taiwan market, which is becoming increasingly important in the global semiconductor supply chain, according to a media release.

The Toray Group operates globally, providing a range of semiconductor, electronic component, and display solutions, including for materials used directly in products, materials for manufacturing processes, offerings for water and air purification infrastructure, manufacturing and inspection equipment, and analytical services. The group is pushing ahead with efforts that harness its comprehensive strengths in the key semiconductor market, which is expanding by 10% annually.

Toray is developing and marketing such new products such as film materials, including mold release films for advanced packaging, multicore optical fiber for optoelectronic fusion-related technologies, and high urea removal reverse osmosis membranes for wastewater reuse infrastructure products.

“The Toray Taiwan Technical Center will enable the company to step up collaboration with research institutions and universities, the company said. “The facility will work with local Toray group companies to develop advanced semiconductor-related technologies and materials while cultivating developing technologies, products, and technical services that match local customer needs.”

The company said it will leverage the new center to accelerate product development and business expansion so it can capitalize on changes and challenges in the semiconductor field.