Incap invests in X-ray technology at its Estonian factory

The company says that the EUR 200,000 investment will improve the inspection of electronic components, accelerate defect detection, and reduce delivery times. The new X-ray system is a significant addition to the company’s technology.

“The fully automated inspection capabilities enable faster and more precise defect detection, reducing the risk of errors and increasing production process accuracy and efficiency. This means more reliable and higher quality products for our customers”, says Margus Jakobson, Managing Director of Incap Estonia, in a press release.

The new system offers higher precision and superior image quality, capturing detailed visuals. Its advanced 3D capabilities allow for in-depth analysis of complex components and layered structures, which is crucial for the production of high-tech electronics such as microchips and printed circuit boards. Thanks to open-tube technology, the new system is not only more accurate and faster but also more energy-efficient and has a longer lifespan.