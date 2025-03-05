eXception PCB boosts production with new DI system

The Nuvogo 1000R utilises automated laser direct imaging (LDI) technology, and will provide eXception with faster prototyping, improved operational efficiency, and reduced material waste.

According to eXception PCB, the high-speed imaging capability of the Nuvogo 1000R minimises production bottlenecks and enhances etching precision, ensuring reliable performance in 5G networks, IoT devices, and advanced semiconductor packaging.

eXception PCB asserts that by integrating the Nuvogo 1000R into its production process, it can improve manufacturing capacity and product reliability, ultimately strengthening its competitiveness.