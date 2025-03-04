Nokia completes its acquisition of Infinera

The deal merges two major players in optical networks, creating a powerhouse with the scale to accelerate product roadmaps. Nokia aims to meet the increasing network demands of the AI era, leveraging Infinera's expertise to help operators unlock new opportunities.

“I am delighted we have been able to quickly and successfully complete the acquisition of Infinera. This transaction will significantly improve our scale and profitability in optical networks, and allows us to speed up the pace of innovation to meet the requirements of the AI era. The Infinera acquisition will accelerate our growth strategy in data centers and strengthen our presence both in North America and with webscale customers,” says Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia, in a press release.

The Infinera team will join Nokia’s Optical Networks business – headed by its Vice President and General Manager, James Watt. Meanwhile Infinera CEO, David Heard will join Nokia’s Network Infrastructure business group as NI Chief Strategic Growth Officer. In this position he will oversee the implementation of the business group’s growth plans, including specific customer segment strategies, product and market mix, and go-to-market approach across the business group.

“I’m excited about the widely expanded opportunities this new chapter opens up and what it means for Nokia and its Network Infrastructure business, and delighted to be joining the team to help accelerate its growth across all customer segments worldwide,” says Heard in the press release

Nokia has reaffirmed its synergy target of EUR 200 million by 2027.