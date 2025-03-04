Benchmark breaks ground on its fifth facility in Penang

The new facility – which is expected to be completed in June next year – is located next to the company's existing operations in the Batu Kawan Industrial Park.

With an initial investment of USD25 million, the two-storey building will feature office space, a production area with cleanrooms, complex machining, and powder painting. With an additional 215,000 square feet of manufacturing space, Benchmark’s total footprint in Penang will exceed 720,000 square feet once the new facility is completed – reinforcing Benchmark's capacity to meet growing demand for Wafer Fab Equipment (WFE) manufacturing in the region.

“PT4 will be a state-of-the-art 2 story building with multi story car parks and many other inhouse facilities. Built at the cost of RM 110 million over a period of 18 months, this facility will add a further 215,000 square feet of manufacturing space for us and provide employment opportunities for 500+ employees from all levels of work over the next five years,” says Dato’ Dr Balamurugan Sinnasamy, Group President, Benchmark Precision Technologies, in a press release.

The expansion will also enhance Benchmark’s capabilities in complex module assembly and high-level system integration for semiconductor WFE manufacturers. Additionally, the new facility will provide space for large-form-factor precision machining and an automated powder coat line.

The expansion is expected to create more than 500 job opportunities over the next five years.