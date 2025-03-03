Volkswagen to recall 60,000 electric cars over display issue

Volkswagen is recalling over 60,000 electric cars in the US following a failure to display the gear position that could lead to a car rolling away if the parking brake is not engaged.

The announcement by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has impacted 60,490 electric cars.

The vehicles impacted include cars such as 2021-2023 Volkswagen ID.4 as well as 2022-2023 Audi Q4 e-Tron and Q4 e-Tron Sportback.

The issue is reportedly linked to a software glitch that causes some gear positions to be displayed incorrectly.

“As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 102, ‘Transmission Shift Lever Sequence, Starter Interlock, and Transmission Braking Effect,’" the NHTSA’s recall notice says.

Owners of affected vehicles can take their cars to the dealerships, and dealers will update the brake control software for free, NHTSA said. Letters notifying owners are expected to be mailed on April 25.

Volkswagen is working to notify all affected owners. In the meantime, the company strongly recommends that drivers ensure their parking brakes are fully engaged until their vehicles are serviced to correct the software issue.

Volkswagen had issued another recall in January — affecting some 30,000 cars — over rearview cameras not displaying properly.